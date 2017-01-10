Penguins' Kris Letang: Misses practice due to illness
Letang is the latest Penguin to come down with an illness, as he missed practice Tuesday, Dave Molinari of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reports.
Letang will have to recover quickly if he is going to avoid missing any more time this season, as the Pens are in action against the Capitals on Wednesday. Pittsburgh's blue line has been especially hard hit by the bug that seems to be going around, as Trevor Daley and Chad Ruhwedel have also been impacted. If more than one defenseman is unable to play, the team will be forced to make a call-up from the minors.
