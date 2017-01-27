Penguins' Kris Letang: Not ready to play Tuesday

Letang (knee) is not in the lineup and remains on injured reserve, ruling him out for Tuesday night's away game against the Bruins.

Looks like the Penguins will air on the side of caution and give Letang some extra time to rest up as they enter the All-Star break. Look for him to be ready when the Penguins resume play Tuesday.

