Penguins' Kris Letang: Possible Saturday return on tap
Letang (lower body) will be a game-time decision Saturday against the Canadiens.
Letang took part in Saturday's morning skate after serving as the point man on the team's top power-play unit during Friday's practice. Coach Mike Sullivan hasn't ruled out keeping Justin Schultz on the top power play, regardless of whether Letang returns. Sullivan also stated both defenders could skate on the top unit.
