Penguins' Kris Letang: Ready for action Thursday

Letang, who missed Wednesday with a maintenance day, took part in Thursday's morning skate and will play against Colorado, DK Pittsburgh Sports reports.

Not surprisingly, Letang has missed 18 of Pittsburgh's first 52 games. When healthy, he's scoring at a 0.79 points-per-game clip, slightly above his career mark (0.64) but below last year's number (0.94). The emergence of fellow blueliner Justin Schultz has lessened the team's reliance on the longtime contributor.