Penguins' Kris Letang: Ready to go Wednesday

Letang (illness) is "fine," per Jason MacKey of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette. This indicates that the stud defenseman will play in Wednesday night's road game against the Capitals.

Letang missed seven games with a lower-body injury before chipping in two assists and a goal over a two-game span to take us where we are now. News of his illness surfaced when he was a no-go at practice Tuesday, but fantasy owners can safely deploy him in this one.