Penguins' Kris Letang: Ready to return vs. Nashville
Letang (knee) made it through pregame warmups problem-free and will return for Tuesday's game against the Predators.
Letang has been banged up since the middle of December, so fantasy owners would be wise to wait for him to make it through a full game without any setbacks before plugging him back into the active lineup. When healthy, he's obviously a stud, but those times have been few and far between lately.
