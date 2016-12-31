Penguins' Kris Letang: Returns following seven-game absence
Letang (lower body) took the ice for pregame warmups and will be active for Saturday's home matchup with the Canadiens, Wes Crosby of NHL.com reports.
Letang has been held out the last seven games dealing with a lower-body ailment but was removed from injured reserve Saturday and appears ready to return to NHL action. The veteran blueliner remains a workhorse, averaging 26:04 of ice time, and is on pace for a third consecutive 30-plus assist season.
