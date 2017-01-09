Penguins' Kris Letang: Scores power-play goal versus Lightning
Letang played a team-high 30 shifts and scored a power-play goal in a 6-2 victory over the Lightning on Sunday.
The 29-year-old has a goal and three points in two games since returning from injury on Dec. 31. Letang has just two goals in his last 16 games and three on the season, but he does have nine assists in his most recent nine contests.
