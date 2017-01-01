Penguins' Kris Letang: Skates team-high 30 shifts in return Saturday

Letang tallied two assists -- including one on the game-winner in OT -- Saturday against Montreal.

The Pens wasted little time thrusting him back into action, with Letang skating a team-high 25:40 (including 4:35 on the power play). He contributed two hits, two blocks and two takeaways. Letang was credited with just one shot and has only two goals in 26 games -- off his pace of 16 goals in 71 tilts last year -- but once he gets hot he typically scores in bunches.