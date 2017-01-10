Penguins' Kris Letang: Status for Wednesday up in air

The Penguins are unsure whether Letang (illness) will be healthy enough to play Wednesday. "We're hopeful he's going to be okay, but we'll watch him and see how it goes," coach Mike Sullivan said after Tuesday's practice. "Obviously he didn't feel well enough to skate today."

It sounds as though Letang's status for Wednesday's tilt won't be determined until closer to the start of the game. The defender netted his first goal in 15 games Sunday and has 10 points in his last nine contests.