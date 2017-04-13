Penguins' Kris Letang: Surgery successful
Letang's (neck) has undergone successful surgery to repair a herniated disc.
Training camp will likely kick off near the tail end of Letang's estimated 4-to-6-month recovery time. If the defenseman can keep his legs under him during the offseason, it certainly looks as though he could be available to start the 2017-18 campaign. The 29-year-old has been hard hit by injuries throughout his career, as he's played in a full 82-game season just once. If he can get back to 100 percent, Letang will no doubt resume his role as the Penguins' top blueliner in all situations.
