Penguins' Kris Letang: Tallies fifth goal versus Blues

Letang scored a goal on three shots on net in a 4-1 victory over the Blues on Saturday.

He didn't score in his return to the ice Tuesday, but Letang still has a goal and three points in three games since coming back from injury. Letang isn't play his usual amount of minutes, as the Penguins are easing him back into action, but he still led the team in ice time Saturday, making him a particularly intriguing fantasy option in leagues where time on ice is a category.