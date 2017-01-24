Penguins' Kris Letang: Unavailable Tuesday

Letang (knee) continues to improve, but will not be ready in time for Tuesday's meeting with the Blues.

Letang with miss his fifth consecutive game with this latest ailment, his third extended absence of the year. The oft-injured defenseman has frequently found his name among the Norris Trophy discussion, but has failed to secure it given his inability to play a full 82-game season. When healthy, the 29-year-old racks up huge minutes for Pittsburgh -- 25:12 average -- which includes nearly four minutes of power-play ice time. In fact, 11 of Letang's 23 points have been scored with the man advantage.