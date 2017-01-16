Penguins' Kris Letang: Week-to-week with lower-body injury

Letang (lower-body), who was placed on IR earlier Monday, is considered week-to-week, Wes Crosby of NHL.com reports.

The Penguins play four games during the upcoming week, with this news effectively ruling Letang out for all of them. Unfortunately, Pittsburgh should be used to having to find replacements for the defenseman as he has been plagued by injuries throughout his career. Finding just one guy to fill in for the 29-year-old is virtually impossible, so the team will look to split the duties between Trevor Daley and Justin Schultz.