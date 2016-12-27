Penguins' Marc-Andre Fleury: Aims to reverse troubles in New Jersey
Fleury will start in goal Tuesday against the Devils.
He made 23 saves against the Devils in a 4-1 win at PPG Paints Arena on Friday, but has dropped eight of his last nine decisions in New Jersey. With a 10-game slate Tuesday, fantasy owners should consider other options. The Flower has won just one game (1-3-3) on the road in 2016-17, posting a 4.07 GAA and .884 save percentage.
