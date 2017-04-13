Penguins' Marc-Andre Fleury: Answers bell in Game 1 start
Fleury turned aside 31 of the 32 shots he faced in Wednesday's Game 1 victory against the Blue Jackets.
Fleury got to make the start because Matt Murray (undisclosed) suffered an apparent injury during warmups. The veteran looked great turning back the Blue Jackets, and he's worth using in DFS at a nice price if he gets the nod again in Game 2 on Friday.
