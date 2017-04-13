Penguins' Marc-Andre Fleury: Answers bell in Game 1 start

Fleury turned aside 31 of the 32 shots he faced in Wednesday's Game 1 victory against the Blue Jackets.

Fleury got to make the start because Matt Murray (undisclosed) suffered an apparent injury during warmups. The veteran looked great turning back the Blue Jackets, and he's worth using in DFS at a nice price if he gets the nod again in Game 2 on Friday.

More News
CBS Sports Shop
NHL Winter Classic
More NHL Sports Gear
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories
  • connor-mcdavid-1400.jpg

    Roster Trends

    Want to see which players are being added off the waiver wire? Check out our Roster Trends...

  • logan-couture-1400.jpg

    Player news

    Want to stay up to speed with all the happenings from around the NHL that could affect your...

  • braden-holtby-1400.jpg

    Draft Prep: Goalie tiers

    The elite goaltender tier is two studs deep -- Carey Price, Braden Holtby. After that come...