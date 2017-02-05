Penguins' Marc-Andre Fleury: Beats Blues in first start in three weeks

Fleury stopped 22 of 23 shots in a 4-1 victory over the Blues on Saturday.

The 32-year-old received his first start in three weeks, and Fleury has struggled in his limited action this season. In his past two starts, he allowed 10 goals, but he was certainly sharp Saturday. Penguins general manager Jim Rutherford said Saturday that he would like to keep Fleury for the remainder of the season, but if the veteran wanted to be traded, he would listen. Fleury's fantasy value will be limited unless he indeed asks to be traded.