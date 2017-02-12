Penguins' Marc-Andre Fleury: Burned for four goals in loss to Coyotes
Fleury gave up four goals on 25 shots in Saturdays overtime loss to Arizona.
Fleury was exploited by the second-worst team in the Western Conference, a testament to the season he's been having. The 32-year-old has been inconsistent and has now given up at least four goals in three of his last four outings. Fleury remains valuable because the Penguins are one of the best teams in the league, but his .904 save percentage leaves lots to be desired and Matt Murray has been much better.
More News
-
Penguins' Marc-Andre Fleury: Starting against Arizona•
-
Penguins' Marc-Andre Fleury: Beats Blues in first start in three weeks•
-
Penguins' Marc-Andre Fleury: Would deal veteran netminder if he wants to go•
-
Penguins' Marc-Andre Fleury: Getting the start against St. Louis•
-
Penguins' Marc-Andre Fleury: Struggles against Red Wings•
-
Penguins' Marc-Andre Fleury: Starting Saturday in Detroit•