Penguins' Marc-Andre Fleury: Burned for four goals

Fleury gave up four goals on 25 shots in Saturday's overtime loss to Arizona.

Fleury was exploited by the second worst team in the Western Conference, a testament to the season he's been having. The 32-year-old has been inconsistent and has now given up at least four goals in three of his last four outings. Fleury remains valuable because the Penguins are one of the best teams in the league, but his .904 save percentage leaves lots to be desired and Matt Murray has been much better.