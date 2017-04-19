Penguins' Marc-Andre Fleury: Can't put away Columbus

Fleury gave up five goals on 34 shots in Tuesday's 5-4 Game 4 loss to the Blue Jackets.

Fleury has now surrendered nine goals in the past two games after allowing just one apiece in Games 1 and 2. He spotted the desperate Blue Jackets a 3-0 lead in the first 25 minutes and Pittsburgh was never able to draw even despite pulling within one goal three times. Fleury's looked much more comfortable at PPG Paints Arena in this series after posting a 14-3-2 record and .928 save percentage there during the regular season, which bodes well for his chances of closing things out at home in Game 5.