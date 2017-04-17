Penguins' Marc-Andre Fleury: Defeats Columbus despite allowing four goals
Fleury allowed four goals on 37 shots in a 5-4 overtime victory against the Blue Jackets in Game 3 of the first round on Sunday.
This was obviously Fleury's poorest outing of the young playoff season. He gave up a goal on the first shot of the game 11 seconds in, and three scores in the first 6:10. He wasn't sharp, but Pittsburgh's defense was spotty at best. And after allowing three goals on the first six shots, Fleury stopped 30 of the final 31 shots he saw. Despite this subpar outing overall, Fleury owns a .928 save percentage in his last 10 postseason appearances.
