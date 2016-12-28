Penguins' Marc-Andre Fleury: Earns rare win in New Jersey

Fleury made 21 saves in a 5-2 win over the Devils on Tuesday.

He won for just the second time in 10 starts in New Jersey. At one point, Pittsburgh's defense didn't allow a single shot on three straight power plays, helping Fleury to his fifth straight decision (4-0-1) without a regulation loss. The goalie, who was charged with his third minor penalty of the season (tripping), will likely make one of two home starts Wednesday or Saturday.

More News
CBS Sports Shop
NHL Winter Classic
More NHL Sports Gear
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola