Penguins' Marc-Andre Fleury: Earns rare win in New Jersey

Fleury made 21 saves in a 5-2 win over the Devils on Tuesday.

He won for just the second time in 10 starts in New Jersey. At one point, Pittsburgh's defense didn't allow a single shot on three straight power plays, helping Fleury to his fifth straight decision (4-0-1) without a regulation loss. The goalie, who was charged with his third minor penalty of the season (tripping), will likely make one of two home starts Wednesday or Saturday.