Penguins' Marc-Andre Fleury: Earns third win since October

Fleury stopped 23 shots in a 4-1 victory over the Devils on Friday.

He gave up one goal for the first time in seven starts and just the second time in 2016-17, improving to 8-2-1 at PPG Paints Arena. Fleury has struggled on the road -- going 1-3-3 with a 4.07 GAA and .884 save percentage -- so it wouldn't be surprising to see Matt Murray get the nod Tuesday in New Jersey.