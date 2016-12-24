Penguins' Marc-Andre Fleury: Earns third win since October
Fleury stopped 23 shots in a 4-1 victory over the Devils on Friday.
He gave up one goal for the first time in seven starts and just the second time in 2016-17, improving to 8-2-1 at PPG Paints Arena. Fleury has struggled on the road -- going 1-3-3 with a 4.07 GAA and .884 save percentage -- so it wouldn't be surprising to see Matt Murray get the nod Tuesday in New Jersey.
