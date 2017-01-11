Penguins' Marc-Andre Fleury: Feels good enough to play Caps on Wednesday
As expected, Fleury (illness) will start in goal Wednesday night against the Capitals, who are playing host to the contest, Sam Werner of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reports.
It's all systems go for Fleury, despite how he missed Monday's practice for rest while he dealt with the illness. After a shaky start to the season -- he recorded a 3.38 GAA and .901 save save mark through his first 15 outings -- Flower has elevated his game with complementary goalie Matt Murray (lower body) injured, as he'll be chasing his sixth straight win in this next one. He's 20-11-2 with a 2.56 GAA and .914 save mark in 35 career games against the Caps.
