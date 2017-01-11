Penguins' Marc-Andre Fleury: Feels well enough to play Caps on Wednesday

As expected, Fleury (illness) will start in goal Wednesday night on the road against the Capitals, Sam Werner of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reports.

It's all systems go for Fleury, who missed Monday's practice for rest while he dealt with the illness. After a shaky start to the season -- he recorded a 3.38 GAA and .901 save save mark through his first 15 outings -- Flower has elevated his game with Matt Murray (lower body) injured again, as he'll be chasing his sixth straight win Wednesday. He's 20-11-2 with a 2.56 GAA and .914 save mark in 35 career games against the Caps.