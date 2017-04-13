Penguins' Marc-Andre Fleury: Gets starting nod Friday

Fleury will be between the pipes for Game 2 against the Blue Jackets on Friday.

Fleury made 31 saves in his surprise Game 1 start -- including 16 in the first period -- to help the Pens take a 1-0 series lead. With Matt Murray (lower body) still sidelined, the Flower will tend the twine for the foreseeable future. The 32-year-old needs just two more postseason victories to tie Tom Barrasso for the most in franchise history, and if Murray misses extended time, Fleury will have a good chance to take that record for himself.

More News
CBS Sports Shop
NHL Winter Classic
More NHL Sports Gear
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories
  • connor-mcdavid-1400.jpg

    Roster Trends

    Want to see which players are being added off the waiver wire? Check out our Roster Trends...

  • logan-couture-1400.jpg

    Player news

    Want to stay up to speed with all the happenings from around the NHL that could affect your...

  • braden-holtby-1400.jpg

    Draft Prep: Goalie tiers

    The elite goaltender tier is two studs deep -- Carey Price, Braden Holtby. After that come...