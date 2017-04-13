Penguins' Marc-Andre Fleury: Gets starting nod Friday
Fleury will be between the pipes for Game 2 against the Blue Jackets on Friday.
Fleury made 31 saves in his surprise Game 1 start -- including 16 in the first period -- to help the Pens take a 1-0 series lead. With Matt Murray (lower body) still sidelined, the Flower will tend the twine for the foreseeable future. The 32-year-old needs just two more postseason victories to tie Tom Barrasso for the most in franchise history, and if Murray misses extended time, Fleury will have a good chance to take that record for himself.
