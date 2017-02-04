Penguins' Marc-Andre Fleury: Getting the start against St. Louis
Fleury will start between the pipes for the Penguins against the Blues on Saturday.
This is Fleury's first start in eight games perhaps owing in part to the fact that in his last two starts he allowed 10 goals total. Overall, he has a rather poor 3.23 GAA. The Blues rank 10th in goals per game, so this could be a long night for Fleury and the Pens.
