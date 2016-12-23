Penguins' Marc-Andre Fleury: Gives up one in relief

Fleury allowed one goal on just five shots after coming into Thursday's matchup with Columbus in relief of Matt Murray.

It may be too soon to jump to conclusions, especially considering Fleury was by no means stellar Thursday, but with coach Mike Sullivan's trend of riding the hot hand in goal, the 32-year-old could be in line to see some additional starts. Matt Murray has been the better performing netminder so far -- 2.17 GAA and 13 wins compared to the Flower's 3.37 GAA and eight victories -- but Murray does not have the experience of an 82-game grind and might benefit from some rest. The goalie situation remains fluid in Pittsburgh, with no clear indication likely until closer to the trade deadline.