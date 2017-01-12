Penguins' Marc-Andre Fleury: Has five-game win streak snapped

Fleury saved just 25 of 29 shots during Wednesday's loss to Washington.

This was a tough divisional matchup, and Fleury and the Penguins aren't going to win every game. After all, he entered the bout with five straight victories. Still, the veteran netminder has been an underwhelming contributor outside of his 13 wins because a .908 save percentage and 3.12 GAA are anchor ratios. While still a strong fantasy option for the interim, Fleury is likely to hand over the lion's share of starts to Matt Murray (lower body) once the youngster is healthy.