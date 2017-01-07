Penguins' Marc-Andre Fleury: Healthy enough Sunday

Fleury (illness) will be available for Sunday's matchup with the Lightning, Wes Crosby of NHL.com reports.

While coach Mike Sullivan has not named a starter against Tampa Bay, Fleury is the most likely candidate with Matt Murray (lower body) still sidelined. Since a relief appearance Dec. 22 when Murray got hurt, the Flower is undefeated, winning four consecutive games while posting a 1.79 GAA. The 32-year-old is not going to simply let his former backup walk away with the No. 1 job and will continue to push to reclaim the position he has held for over 10 years.