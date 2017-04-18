Penguins' Marc-Andre Fleury: In goal Tuesday

Fleury will get the starting nod for Tuesday's Game 4 clash with Columbus.

Fleury will look to make it a clean sweep of the Jackets, but he'll certainly face a tough challenge as the visiting netminder. On the year, the Flower is 5-7-5 on the road with a 3.56 GAA. If he wants to take over sole possession of Pittsburgh's all-time postseason wins record, he'll need to perform better than that Tuesday, which won't be easy with the Jackets' backs to the wall.