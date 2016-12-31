Penguins' Marc-Andre Fleury: In line to start Saturday

Fleury was first off the ice in morning skate Saturday, which indicates that he'll get the start against the Canadiens in the evening's contest, Josh Getzoff of PensTV reports.

No surprise here, as alternate tender Matt Murray (lower body) is out with his second significant injury this season. Fleury has 11 wins in 23 games, and while it's no surprise that a team led by Sidney Crosby ranks among the best offensively to the benefit of the veteran tender, fantasy owners must be relying on Fleury almost exclusively for wins. Even after a spotless 19-save relief outing Wednesday, Flower has an ugly 3.13 GAA on the season and he's posted an uninspiring .900 save rate in 36 career outing against the Habs.