Penguins' Marc-Andre Fleury: Misses practice Friday

Fleury missed practice Friday due to an illness.

It doesn't seem like the illness is particularly serious, and he should play in Sunday's game against Tampa Bay. Tristan Jarry would assume the goaltending duties if that doesn't end up being the case.

