Penguins' Marc-Andre Fleury: Shuts door in relief to collect 11th win
Fleury saved all 19 shots he faced to record his 11th win of the season Wednesday against the Hurricanes.
Fleury held off a third-period onslaught from Carolina to collect the win. Matt Murray left the game with a lower-body injury, and the severity of his injury is currently unknown. In the short term, the ailment will likely serve as a fantasy boost to Fleury, and the veteran catapults into top-tier status for the duration of Murray's absence.
More News
-
Penguins' Marc-Andre Fleury: Earns rare win in New Jersey•
-
Penguins' Marc-Andre Fleury: Aims to reverse troubles in New Jersey•
-
Penguins' Marc-Andre Fleury: Earns third win since October•
-
Penguins' Marc-Andre Fleury: Will start in crease Friday•
-
Penguins' Marc-Andre Fleury: Gives up one in relief•
-
Penguins' Marc-Andre Fleury: Gets stitches, returns to game•