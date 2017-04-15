Penguins' Marc-Andre Fleury: Slated to start Game 3
Fleury is in line to start between the pipes in Sunday's Game 3 against Columbus.
Fleury has been stellar through the first two games of Pittsburgh's opening-round matchup, picking up back-to-back wins while posting a superb .972 save percentage over that span. He'll look to stay dialed in and help his team secure a stranglehold on the series by earning a third consecutive victory Sunday.
