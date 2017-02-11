Penguins' Marc-Andre Fleury: Starting against Arizona

Fleury will be between the pipes for the Penguins against the Coyotes on Saturday, Dave Molinari of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reports.

Fleury has had a rough year, as both his 3.15 GAA and .906 save percentage do not inspire confidence. However, the Coyotes have only scored 2.21 goals per game, and they are one of the worst teams in the NHL. If Fleury is ever going to be worth a start for your fantasy team, it'd be in a matchup like this.