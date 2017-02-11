Penguins' Marc-Andre Fleury: Starting against Arizona
Fleury will be between the pipes for the Penguins against the Coyotes on Saturday, Dave Molinari of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reports.
Fleury has had a rough year, as both his 3.15 GAA and .906 save percentage do not inspire confidence. However, the Coyotes have only scored 2.21 goals per game, and they are one of the worst teams in the NHL. If Fleury is ever going to be worth a start for your fantasy team, it'd be in a matchup like this.
More News
-
Penguins' Marc-Andre Fleury: Beats Blues in first start in three weeks•
-
Penguins' Marc-Andre Fleury: Would deal veteran netminder if he wants to go•
-
Penguins' Marc-Andre Fleury: Getting the start against St. Louis•
-
Penguins' Marc-Andre Fleury: Struggles against Red Wings•
-
Penguins' Marc-Andre Fleury: Starting Saturday in Detroit•
-
Penguins' Marc-Andre Fleury: Has five-game win streak snapped•