Penguins' Marc-Andre Fleury: Starting Saturday in Detroit
Fleury will guard the cage in Saturday's road game against the Red Wings.
Fleury was shaky in his last start, allowing four goals on 29 shots in Wednesday's 5-2 loss to the Capitals. The veteran backstop will look to bounce back in a favorable road matchup with a struggling Red Wings team that is 7-10-3 at home this season.
