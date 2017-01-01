Penguins' Marc-Andre Fleury: Stays hot Saturday against Habs

Fleury made 37 saves in a 4-3 OT victory against the Canadiens on Saturday.

Despite allowing three goals, Fleury continued his recent string of strong play, especially at PPG Paints Arena. He improved to 6-0-1 in his last seven decisions, running his home record to 10-2-1. Pittsburgh's bye week couldn't come at a worse time for the Fleury, as Matt Murray (lower body) is currently sidelined. The Pens are off until Jan. 8 and Murray could be back by then, once again clouding the goaltending situation.