Penguins' Marc-Andre Fleury: Stops 49 shots to eliminate Columbus
Fleury made 49 saves on 51 shots Thursday, delivering a 5-2 victory in a decisive Game 5 against the Blue Jackets.
The Flower was under fire all game long, especially in a 19-shot third period, but he was spectacular, delivering perhaps his finest game of the series. He comes with some uncertainty because he's had a hit-or-miss season, but it's hard not to like Fleury as a fantasy asset behind the Penguins' seemingly unstoppable offense. As long as Matt Murray (lower body) remains unavailable, Fleury should continue holding down the Pittsburgh net.
