Penguins' Marc-Andre Fleury: Tending twine Thursday
Fleury will be between the pipes for Game 5 against the Blue Jackets on Thursday, Josh Yohe of DK on Pittsburgh Sports reports.
After a strong start to the postseason. Fleury struggled in Games 3 and 4 on the road, as he posted a 4.15 GAA and .873 save percentage. Fortunately for fantasy owners, the Flower will be back in the comforts of home where he gave up just one goal a piece in the first two outings of the series. Given the Pens' potent offense, the netminder doesn't need to be perfect, but rather just has to keep it competitive and let Sidney Crosby and company do the rest.
