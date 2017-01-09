Penguins' Marc-Andre Fleury: Will likely tend goal Wednesday

Fleury missed Monday's practice with a maintenance day but is expected to start Wednesday. "Flower was more maintenance day, but obviously he's coming off an illness," coach Mike Sullivan said. "We thought it was best to rest him. He's got a morning skate Wednesday so he'll be fine."

Barring some sort of setback, Fleury will play in Washington against the Capitals on Wednesday. He hasn't lost in regulation in his last eight decisions (7-0-1) but allowed five goals on 25 shots the last time he started in Washington on Nov. 16.