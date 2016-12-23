Penguins' Marc-Andre Fleury: Will start in crease Friday
Fleury will be the starting netminder against the Devils on Friday.
With Matt Murray struggling in his last appearance, Fleury will get a start to give the youngster a breather after starting nine straight games. Fleury has been shaky this year based on a .903 save percentage. However, the Devils are near the bottom of the league, averaging only 2.33 goals per game, so the veteran will have a favorable matchup Friday.
