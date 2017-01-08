Penguins' Marc-Andre Fleury: Will start in goal Sunday vs. Lightning

Fleury will start against the Lightning on Sunday, Jason Mackey of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reports.

Fleury battled an illness over the past few days, but has been deemed healthy enough to go Sunday. The 32-year-old hasn't been great this season, posting a .909 save percentage and 3.12 GAA. However, he has been hot lately, with a .943 save percentage and 1.79 GAA in his last four games. The Lightning are just outside the top 10 in scoring with 2.78 goals per game, but a hot veteran like Fleury could be able to stymie the opposing attack.