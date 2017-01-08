Penguins' Marc-Andre Fleury: Will start in goal Sunday

Fleury will be the starting goaltender for Sunday's tilt against Tampa Bay, Wes Crosby of the Associated Press reports.

The 32-year-old hasn't been great this season, posting a .909 save percentage and 3.12 GAA. However, he has been hot lately, with a .943 save percentage and 1.79 GAA in his last four games. The Lightning are just outside the Top 10 in scoring with 2.78 goals per game, so they're an above average scoring team, but a hot veteran like Fleury can certainly handle such an offensive attack.