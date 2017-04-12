Penguins' Marc-Andre Fleury: Will start Wednesday against Columbus

Fleury will start between the pipes in Wednesday's Game 1 against Columbus.

Matt Murray was supposed to start Wednesday's contest, but he left warmups prematurely after sustaining an apparent injury, which is why Fleury will get the starting nod in his place. Fleury will hope his play at the end of the regular season won't be representative of his postseason efforts, as he struggled down the stretch, posting an 0-2-1 record with an ugly 3.92 GAA and .892 save percentage in his last three outings.