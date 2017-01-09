Penguins' Marc-Andre Fleury: Wins fifth straight start

Fleury allowed two goals on 30 shots in a 6-2 victory over the Lightning on Sunday.

It didn't take long for the Penguins to shake off the rust of their seven-day layoff. After a scoreless first period, Pittsburgh scored six times in the final two periods, and Fleury yielded just one goal at even strength. Fleury still has a ways to go to make his overall numbers respectable due to a horrible November, but he is 5-0-0 with a .941 save percentage and 1.84 GAA since Dec. 23.