Penguins' Marc-Andre Fleury: Would deal veteran netminder if he wants to go

If Fleury asks to be traded before the NHL Trade Deadline on March 1, general manager Jim Rutherford said he would listen.

Fleury is playing behind Matt Murray, and the GM said he would like to keep both netminders for the remainder of the season. The veteran has a limited no-trade clause which can block a move to 12 teams, and he reportedly cannot be made available to the Vegas Golden Knights in the NHL Expansion Draft without his permission.