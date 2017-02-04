Cullen collected an assist and finished with a plus-1 rating in a 4-3 OT victory over Columbus on Friday.

Despite bouncing around the lines, he saw significant time with Sidney Crosby. After missing the last six games because of a foot injury, Cullen played just over 13 minutes (13:04), won four of six faceoffs and registered two hits. His assist was nearly a goal, but Patric Hornqvist smacked in Cullen's rebound as the puck crossed the goal line. Look for the 40-year-old to continue receiving additional opportunities to skate alongside Crosby in February, bumping up his value.