Cullen will be sidelined for 3-to-4 weeks with a foot injury after blocking a shot in Monday's outing, Michelle Crechiolo of Pens Inside Scoop reports.

Cullen was a steadying, veteran force during the Pens' 2016 Stanley Cup run, as he played in all 82 games last season. The center is averaging 13:16 of ice time this year, including 2:31 with the man advantage. With the 40-year-old missing in action, Eric Fehr will likely slot into the Pens' fourth line.

More News
CBS Sports Shop
NHL Winter Classic
More NHL Sports Gear
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola