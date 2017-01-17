Cullen will be sidelined for 3-to-4 weeks with a foot injury after blocking a shot in Monday's outing, Michelle Crechiolo of Pens Inside Scoop reports.

Cullen was a steadying, veteran force during the Pens' 2016 Stanley Cup run, as he played in all 82 games last season. The center is averaging 13:16 of ice time this year, including 2:31 with the man advantage. With the 40-year-old missing in action, Eric Fehr will likely slot into the Pens' fourth line.