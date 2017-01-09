Cullen posted two assists, one on the power play, in a 6-2 victory over the Lightning on Sunday.

The Penguins fourth line has been strong overall, but they've gone through a little dry spell over the last month. With his two assists, Cullen snapped a nine-game scoreless streak Sunday. Despite the drought, Cullen has seven goals and 14 points in 39 games, practically putting him on the same pace as last season's 16 goals and 32 points in 82 contests. That's quite impressive for 40 years old.